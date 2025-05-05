Play-off final - Kettering 2 AFC Telford United 4: Bucks promoted on magical day

The Bucks trailed 1-0 and 2-1 as they feared a second consecutive Southern Premier Central play-off final defeat but Kevin Wilkin's troops showed great spirit to roar back late on and seal promotion to National League North.

Wonderful scenes marked full-time in front of a record attendance at Latimer Park. Right-back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper bagged the crucial third goal 10 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

Substitute Rhys Hilton rounded the keeper for four in stoppage time in front of a delirious away end, who invaded the pitch to celebrate at full-time in Northamptonshire.

Earlier on the hosts had led twice through ex-Premier League striker Nile Ranger and Wes York, but Telford struck twice back through Orrin Pendley's bundle and a wonderful Jordan Piggott finish to cap a flowing move for 2-2.

The demons of Leamington 364 days earlier were banished as Wilkin and the Bucks look forward to National North football and brighter times. Each of the goals were celebrated with real emotion by members of the Bucks board in the directors' box, including Shropshire-born Hollywood producer Chris Ball, a minority investor.

It has been quite the few days for the club after they prevailed from behind in a topsy-turvy semi-final at home to Halesowen last Wednesday but emotion and drama was multiplied in the final showpiece.

The Bucks huddle on a momentous day for the club. Pic: Kieren Griffin

It was a first away victory since January but the dramatic victory means the Bucks end the season 18 games unbeaten and regain their National League status. It was a dream finale for Wilkin, against the side who finished second and four points further up the Southern Premier Central, after several play-off heartaches as Brackley boss.

Atmosphere built around a sun-kissed yet chilly Latimer as many as three hours ahead of kick-off. Fans spilled out of the ground's perimeter and into fan sections outside. A cohort of young boisterous supporters spilled out of Kettering railway station at 12.30pm.

The visitors' allocation of 600 travelling supporters packed into the end their side defended in the first period in a sea of white.

The Bucks started purposely as Dylan Allen-Hadley slipped Byron Moore through on goal, albeit from a narrow left angle, and goalkeeper Dan Jezeph rushed out to narrow the angle and save.

AFC Telford defender Orrin Pendley celebrates after drawing his side level at 1-1. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Wilkin's side were the livelier of the opening stages and top scorer Matty Stenson - passed fit late after a groin concern - was unable to connect to an inviting Jimmy Armson cross. The blustering May wind wreaked havoc with one or two crosses.

It took Richard Lavery's hosts 20 minutes to work an attack. Brandon Hall fielded a fierce York strike well after a neat backheel from Ranger.

The Poppies gained a foothold and former Buck Sam McLintock sent a swerving, dipping effort wide of the sprawling Hall's left post.

Jordan Piggott celebrates Pic: Kieren Griffin

The home side rode early Bucks pressure and took charge by the midpoint of the first period. The breakthrough came just after half hour as Kettering right-back Ben Hart made good ground down the flank and his accurate cross was inch-perfect for Ranger to volley home from close range.

The Bucks rallied with skipper Luke Rowe geeing the troops. Piggott bobbled a 20-yard strike at Jezeph.

A huge opening came and went 10 minutes before the break. Allen-Hadley's cross from the left was met by Stenson but he failed to keep his header down from six yards out.

It was a double blow for the visitors as Armson pulled up in the same move and was withdrawn for Remi Walker. Armson was later spotted on crutches and his absence was felt, as was winger Ola Lawal, who has a fractured kneecap.

Stenson almost fired a sensational pick-me-up but his 30-yard half-volley flew narrowly wide. The sharp Bucks hitman then fired well over shortly before the interval.

AFC Telford United fans rejoice to celebrate. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Telford re-emerged with the bit between their teeth and drew level. A Jordan Cranston free-kick was deflected behind and the left-back's corner was attacked by Stenson in a crowded box and bundled home by defender Pendley in front of the away end.

Moments after stewards had removed the white smokebomb from the goalmouth the home end erupted again as Kettering re-took the lead.

Hart's delivery caused trouble and was returned from the left flank by Jamar Loza and York was alive ahead of defenders to turn in from close range. This time red smoke entered the sky.

Piggott was moved into an attacking midfield role as Walker dropped deeper and the former dragged a bouncing effort well wide.

Wilkin's move to push Piggott paid off in some style with 20 minutes to go. Stenson shone with a wonderful piece of control and skill. He stabbed forward a pass with the outside of his foot that interested Piggott.

The former West Brom youngster rounded Jezeph with his first touch and finished with his left foot from a tight angle for bedlam behind the goal.

Jordan Piggott celebrates. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The second equaliser took the wind out of Kettering sails and Telford powered on.

If Piggott's second sparked wild scenes what would follow cranked up several notches.

Right-back Fridye-Harper picked the ball up inside his own half with no business to do what came next. He charged forward and kept going until he reached the Kettering box.

From the right corner he sent a low strike across goal which arrowed low into the far corner for a Telford lead.

Bucks nerves jangled in the closing minutes but they need not have. A backpass was short and a slip helped Hilton in on goal. He kept his cool and slotted home and all behind the goal lost theirs on a day to remember for AFC Telford.

Bucks fans celebrate on a wonderful afternoon. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Kettering Town: Jezeph, Hart (Miller, 88), Powell, Kelly-Evans, Kelly-Evans, Johnson (c), White, York, Thanoj, Ranger (Edwards, 65), McLintock (Fifield, 80), Loza (Pennant, 85).

Subs not used: Storer.





AFC Telford United (4-3-3): Hall; Fridye-Harper, Pendley, Cawthorne, Cranston; Rowe (c), Piggott, Armson (Walker, 40); Moore (Hilton, 65), Stenson (Whittall, 90), Allen-Hadley.

Subs not used: Brown, Whittall, Hawkins.

Attendance: 2,810

Referee: Said Ouchane