School run that went wrong as car is seized by police after child seen without seat belt

Police and council officers from Telford and Wolverhampton went to a Telford primary school this morning checking out taxis and car seats.

Katy Balaam, Senior Police Community Support Officer, in South Telford said: "Officers attended Shortwood Primary School this morning with an enforcement officer from Telford & Wrekin Council and compliance safeguarding officer from Wolverhampton Council looking at taxis and car seats.

"Children must use the correct car seat until they reach 135cm tall or their 12th birthday."

PCSO Balaam said it was great to see some parents had made changes following our recent visits.

But the officer then added that one parent was issued a traffic offence report as they were "travelling with a child in the rear of their vehicle who was not wearing a seat belt."

And things went from bad to worse when the police seized the vehicle for allegedly having no insurance.

And there could be more bad news in future.

"They are likely to receive penalties to the sum of £400 and six points on their licence," the officer added.