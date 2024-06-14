Trial date set for man who denied religiously aggravated damage and threats in Wellington incident

Karol Chamera, aged 28, of Regent Street, Wellington, appeared by video link at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to four charges.

Chamera, who described his job as being an unemployed chicken factory cleaner, is accused of damaging a Skoda Octavia and using threatening, abusive behaviour in Wellington on Tuesday .

Two of the charges allege that the offences were religiously aggravated. Two alternative charges without the religiously aggravated element were also put to him.