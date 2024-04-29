Two towns to open up private gardens for good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Open Gardens Wellington, now in its third year, is back returning in June to raise money for Shropshire charity, Community Resource.

Over the weekend of June 29 and 30, residents of Wellington, Little Wenlock and Rushton will open up their private gardens to raise funds for the charity, that aims to help people maintain their health and independence and supports voluntary community groups.

This year’s line-up features 14 private gardens as well as the kitchen garden at the Wellington Orbit, the secret garden at Wellington Train Station and, new for 2024, Oakwood ShireLiving and Wrockwardine Allotment Society.

The National Trust’s Sunnycroft is also giving exclusive access to open gardens ticket holders for the weekend. Tea, coffee and cake will be available to buy at several locations.

Joining Wellington for the first time, residents in Shifnal are also throwing open their garden gates the following weekend - July 6 and 7.

There will be six gardens across Shifnal to explore, plus the Millennium Sensory Garden and an exhibition of historical gardens in Shifnal at the Fire Station Exhibition Centre.

Stacey Teece, fundraising manager at Community Resource, said: “Open Gardens Wellington has become a firm fixture on our calendar of events so we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the event back for a third year!

"Expanding into the lovely town of Shifnal and being able to showcase its undiscovered gems with our new event this year is just the icing on the cake! We have some fantastic gardens lined up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington and Love Shifnal said: “Open Gardens is fast becoming a must-see event on the Wellington events calendar, and we’re delighted to be working with Community Resource to bring this fantastic event to the residents of Shifnal!

"What makes these events so special remains – local people generously opening up their gardens and sharing their knowledge, highlighting the beauty of the area while raising money for a charity that supports people locally.”

In addition to the towns, the gardens of Burcot Manor in Wrockwardine will be opening up on Saturday, June 1, between 2pm and 5pm.

The privately owned garden is set in the grounds of a beautiful 19th century Grade II-listed, red-brick house and has spectacular views across the Wrekin and local countryside.

For Wellington wristbands, visit: https://opengardenswellington2024.eventbrite.co.uk

For Shifnal: https://opengardensshifnal2024.eventbrite.co.uk

For entry to Burcot Manor garden: https://opengardensburcot2024.eventbrite.co.uk