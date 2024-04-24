One person injured after collision near M54 junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A collision in Wellington, which has reportedly involved two cars and a van, was causing traffic to back up towards the motorway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4.25pm near to the junction of Holyhead Road and Roman Road.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at around 4.25pm this afternoon. It appears three vehicles are involved and one person is injured, although the extent of injuries are not yet known."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

According to traffic data, queues were building up towards the M54 junction 7 slip roads and down Holyhead Road towards Wellington at around 4.30pm.