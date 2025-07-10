From Willy Wonka to Henry VIII - Wellington primary pupils shine in annual talent show

The youngsters from Wrekin View Primary School in North Road took part in “Wrekin View’s Got Talent” – the school’s annual talent show.

Families and friends were entertained by a variety of acts including singers, synchronised swimmers, dancing grannies and grandads, King Henry VIII and his wives, football skills, and Willy Wonka and a troupe of dancing Oompa Loompas.

Ella Norton and Jack Morris-Roberts as the 'young'uns'.

Headteacher Fiona Atherton said: “The talent show is more than just an entertaining event – it’s a celebration of creativity, confidence, and community.

Sheridan Mthethwa, solo singer.

“For our pupils, it provides a safe and supportive platform for them to express themselves, build self-esteem, team spirit and discover hidden talents.

Deputy headteacher (and MC for the evening) Lesley Stephenson, with pupils Kyle Brittain, Kyla Shelley, Nikodem Kamusella, Rio Richards.

“For families, it’s an opportunity to witness their children shine and to share in their growth and achievements.”

Ahead of the show, pupils had been practising for weeks ready for the big night, and three special judges attended the event to award prizes at the end of the evening: headteacher Fiona Atherton was joined by Ellie Gouth (owner of Voice Box Classes), and Meg Harrison who is a former teaching assistant at Wrekin View who now works with Ellie.

Quorra Stokes and Eva Williams

Winners on the night included Class 6C who took first place for their synchronised swimming act, with Classes 4S (the Oompa Loompas) and Class 3P (their tribute to the Estonian Eurovision Act) in joint second.

Soloist singer Sheridan Mthethwa finished third with an outstanding performance of ‘Riptide’.

Andrew Maree as Willy Wonka

Alongside the talent show, families had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a variety of prizes donated by local businesses including The Budding Artist, The Cock Hotel, Jungleland, Refine Tanning, Exotic Zoo, Wilden MXC, Attingham Park, and Princess Planning.