Police in CCTV appeal after latest Telford shoplifting incidents including thefts from Asda, Savers and Wickes

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media for help with investigations into shop thefts.

Thieves have targeted shops including Asda, Savers and Wickes.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

The first image (crime reference: 22/56031/25) is from CCTV at One Stop in Arleston. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on June 21 at around 9.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image (22/53362/25) is from Savers in Wellington, where several items were taken on June 14 at around 5.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image (22/57759/25) is from Wickes in Snedshill. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on June 21 at around 1.15pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fourth image (22/57739/25) is from Asda at Malinsgate in Telford town centre. According to officers, a number of items were taken from the store on May 19 at around 12.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (22/60673/25) is from Asda in Donnington, when on June 28, items worth around £130 were taken at around 5.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."