Plan to replace 14 blocks of flats with affordable homes to be discussed

Blocks of flats at St John Street. Photo: Google

The Wrekin Housing Group wants to replace more than 14 blocks containing 130 apartments that are being demolished on the site bounded by Glebe Street, High Street and St John Street.

Telford Council's planning committee, which will meet on Wednesday this week, has been recommended to grant planning permission to the scheme.

"The dwellings will be 100 per cent affordable and will consist of a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroomed properties," says a report to the committee.

"The dwellings will offer a mix of different accommodation types with bungalows, apartments and dwellings being proposed.

"The scheme will see a net loss of dwellings on the site, with the existing blocks of flats providing over 100 units of accommodation."

The properties are currently empty and the buildings awaiting demolition. Permission has been granted for their demolition. The applicants say the area has become an eyesore and are subject to antisocial behaviour.

Wellington Town Council has raised no objection and two members of the public wrote to the borough planners in support of the proposal.

Artist's impression of the site layout. Copyright: Lovell

The committee has been called on to make a decision in public because the borough council owns part of the development site, and it is considered a major development.

Planning officials conclude that the "proposed development is considered to be acceptable, given that the principle for residential development has already been established on the site.

"The dwellings are considered to be acceptable in regards to scale and design and would enhance the character and appearance of the Wellington Conservation Area.

"The proposed works will not have a detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring residential properties and there are no technical issues that would warrant the refusal of the application."

In a statement to council planners, The Wrekin Housing Group's planning agent RPS said: "The development will deliver 67 modern, fit-for-purpose family homes, bungalows and apartments which are much needed in Telford and Wrekin borough.