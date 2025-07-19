Shropshire Star
Craft & Alternative Market heading to Wellington next week

Just one week to go until we return to the Cock Hotel for another unforgettable day!

By contributor Chantelle Francis
Published
Last updated

The usual… with a twist...

  • Jewellery 

  • Tarot 

  • Handmade crafts 

  • Art

  • Alt fashion 

  • Potions Taxidermy and more!

Family friendly, food and drink on-site.

CRAFT AND ALTERNATIVE MARKET - 26TH JULY - 11AM TILL 4PM
Craft and Alternative Market - 26 July

  • Venue: Cock Hotel, Wellington, TF1 2DL

  • Date: Saturday, 26 July

  • Time: 11am to 4pm

  • Free entry and parking 

See Facebook for further details: facebook.com/events/2038621836654248 or bijoux-events.co.uk.

See you there!

