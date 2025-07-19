Craft & Alternative Market heading to Wellington next week
Just one week to go until we return to the Cock Hotel for another unforgettable day!
By contributor Chantelle Francis
The usual… with a twist...
Jewellery
Tarot
Handmade crafts
Art
Alt fashion
Potions Taxidermy and more!
Family friendly, food and drink on-site.
Venue: Cock Hotel, Wellington, TF1 2DL
Date: Saturday, 26 July
Time: 11am to 4pm
Free entry and parking
See Facebook for further details: facebook.com/events/2038621836654248 or bijoux-events.co.uk.
See you there!