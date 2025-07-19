Wellington charity fundraiser is something to make a song and dance about

The Musical Bingo fundraiser on September 23 is being organised by law firm Lanyon Bowdler and is guaranteed to get people in the mood for dancing as they mark off the song titles on their ‘bingo’ card as the hits are played.

Belmont Hall in Wellington will stage the event, the host will be Andy J Wilson - a seasoned stand-up comedian who has a background in the London and Edinburgh comedy circuits, and the evening will raise funds for Belmont Hall and the We Are Farming Minds charity.

Holleigh McClay and Vicki Thomas of Lanyon Bowdler with Stephen Handley of Belmont Hall.

Tickets cost £6 per person and people can go along as individuals or as groups of family or friends.

A range of prizes will be available to win on the night and people can sign up to take part by contacting Lanyon Bowdler now.

Vicki Thomas of Lanyon Bowdler said: “It will be a fun evening and I think we can promise music, laughter and a fantastic atmosphere which will get people in the mood for dancing. It is open to everyone and will certainly not be your traditional style of bingo.

“It will be a great night where our guests can have a really good time while helping to raise funds for two charities that we believe in strongly at Lanyon Bowdler and support with fundraising activities whenever we can, Belmont Hall and We Are Farming Minds.

“They are both really worthwhile causes and it would be great if we could raise as much as possible in what are difficult financial times for charities at the moment.

“Belmont Hall is located in New Street, Wellington, and We Are Farming Minds is an organisation tackling the very real problem of mental health in the Herefordshire farming community.

“Lanyon Bowdler has a strong presence in both of these areas and we know just how valuable these charities are within their respective communities. We are delighted to dedicate this Musical Bingo evening to them.”

People are being asked to arrive at 6pm, with the musical bingo running from 6.30pm until about 9pm. Each player will receive a bingo card with song titles instead of numbers which can be marked off as the songs play - with a clue given after 15 seconds for anyone who is struggling.

Belmont Hall is an organisation of volunteers who own, run and maintain the building in Wellington. Its main goals are to provide a meeting place at a reasonable cost for the people of Wellington and district and to run a club for older people - encouraging a sense of community and wellbeing.

We Are Farming Minds is working hard to raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health within the farming community, providing counselling and support to everyone who needs help. The charity has a number of hand-picked counsellors, and anyone can refer themselves for support.

For more information about the musical bingo event and to book tickets, call 01743 280281 or email marketing@lblaw.co.uk.