Two treated for minor injuries after road smash near A5 in Telford

Firefighters, paramedics and the police were called to the B5061 at Cluddley, near the Wrekin, at around 9.30am.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicles. Two people were discharged at the scene with minor injuries.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.33am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police. Crews made vehicle safe."
A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the M54 and Holyhead Road at 9.26am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman. Following assessment they were both discharged at the scene with minor injuries."