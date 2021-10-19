Two treated for minor injuries after road smash near A5 in Telford

Firefighters, paramedics and the police were called to the B5061 at Cluddley, near the Wrekin, at around 9.30am.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles. Two people were discharged at the scene with minor injuries.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.33am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police. Crews made vehicle safe."