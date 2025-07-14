Public consultation on Wellington Market refurb plans under way as opening hours ‘clarified’

Telford & Wrekin Council is seeking permission from its own planning officials for certain elements of the multi-million pound changes to Wellington Market.

View of serve-over unit with fishmongers and butchers at proposed Wellington Market

In an email to planners the council recently clarified the potential opening hours of the market on Mondays to Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays and for Sundays and Bank Holidays.

View of proposed bar unit with internal seating and kiosk

The authority said it wanted to make sure it covers all eventualities for events and stall opening hours.

View of bar, kiosk and new glazed doors looking towards outbuilding

From Monday to Thursday the market is covered for having a start time of 8am and end time of 9pm.

View of low gondolas, kiosks and serve-over units looking south

On Friday to Saturday it has the same 8am start time but the end time is an hour later at 10pm.

On Sundays and Bank Holidays it opens later, at 10am, and closes sooner, at 8pm.

The current opening times listed on the market website show it opening on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8am to 4pm, on Saturday from 8am to 4.30pm and closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesday.

The proposed interventions retain and enhance the original features of the market hall

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The hours submitted regularise the way the market operates now alongside providing flexible options going forward.”

The hours also cover the run-up to Christmas when the market opens on days additional to the fixed trading hours/days.

View of bar hatches and south entrance from beneath canopy with external seating area

The hours also encompass the opening times of the cafe/restaurant/bar Red Brick and cover late night events.

Planning permission is only required for certain elements of the proposal including changes to the structure of the market building itself and not for the new, individual stalls inside the building.

Officials will be running the rule over the plans before a decision is made to give the official seal of approval. The market will remain open while the works are carried out.

The spending on the 1,700 square metre market is part of £12 million from central government funding in Wellington, including the restoration of 1 Walker Street and the refurbishment of Wellington Orbit cinema.

The council said the proposals plan to revitalise the market and create a “modern, future-proof venue that will serve the community for generations”.

The proposal seeks permission to reconfigure the internal arrangement of the external outbuilding, to be repurposed into an enclosed food hall

A new layout will be introduced to “maximise space, improve accessibility, and flow throughout”.

“The result will be a flexible and attractive destination for both residents and visitors, with comprehensive improvements across the scheme.”

The council and its agents Group Ginger see the project as re-establishing the market as a key anchor in the town centre.

The proposal seeks permission to replace the existing canopy roof with a new fabric cover

Key principles include the retention of front-facing shops, positioning fresh food retailers near the main entrance, locating retail and service units behind them, placing kitchens in the external building, and introducing a covered seating and events area beneath the external canopy.

The proposal seeks permission to replace the existing canopy roof with a new fabric cover and new gutters. The existing structure will be retained, painted and refurbished where necessary.

Gendered public toilets will be re-configured and increased. Both feature a disabled WC.

Group Ginger has also looked at the impact of the plans on the conservation area.

The agents wrote: “Apart from being located within the Wellington Conservation Area, there are eight listed buildings within 100m from the site.

“These include the Raven Inn, the White Lion in Crown Street, the Dun Cow, 1, 2 and 3 Market Square, 13-17 Market Square and 5, 7 and 9 New Street.

“No designated heritage assets would be directly impacted by the proposed development, due to proximity and lack of visual connection.

“As such it is the impact on the character of Wellington conservation area which is to be assessed.”

They assessed the plans as being “consistent with national and local policy”.

“Historic building fabric is to be repaired or replaced like-for-like only as and where required, all new openings have been thoughtfully and sensitively positioned and designed.

“The proposal provides modern functional accommodation to the property, securing its long-term future as a community asset.”

The application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0452.

A consultation expiry date has been set at July 29 with a decision due by the end of August.