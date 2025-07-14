See how this Telford school marked end of academic year with 'Charltonbury' festival packed with entertainment
Telford's Charlton School hosted its annual ‘Charltonbury’ community festival, bringing the academic year to a spectacular and celebratory end.
Hundreds of people turned out in the sunshine for the 16th year of the Wellington school's event, which has grown significantly over the years.
This year it involved more than 200 student performers and volunteers.
The event on Friday (July 11) was particularly special for the school’s long-serving principal Andrew McNaughton, who is leaving the school after nine years to take up a new post in Walsall this summer.
“It gives me great pride to see how Charlton has become the heart of its community,” he said.