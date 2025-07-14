See how this Telford school marked end of academic year with 'Charltonbury' festival packed with entertainment

Hundreds of people turned out in the sunshine for the 16th year of the Wellington school's event, which has grown significantly over the years.

Enjoying the afternoon at the 'Charltonbury' festival hosted by The Charlton School in Wellington were headteacher Andrew McNaughton, with musicians Aarick Williams and Sophie Thompson, joined by dancers Scarlett, Sienna, and Ellie

This year it involved more than 200 student performers and volunteers.

Dancers at the 'Charltonbury' community festival hosted by the Charlton School in Wellington

The event on Friday (July 11) was particularly special for the school’s long-serving principal Andrew McNaughton, who is leaving the school after nine years to take up a new post in Walsall this summer.

'Charltonbury' community festival hosted by the Charlton School in Wellington marks the end of the school year

“It gives me great pride to see how Charlton has become the heart of its community,” he said.