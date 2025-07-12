Bitter Telford solar farm row reignites over road visibility tweak

The 30MW solar farm at Steeraway Farm at the foot of The Wrekin outside Wellington was passed by a planning inspector in 2023 after Telford & Wrekin Council rejected it.

Later, a council bid to take the decision to the High Court was denied.

Now applicant Enviromena has applied to make changes to a road visibility splay that were recommended by council highways experts.

Objectors to the original scheme have taken the opportunity to express their continued opposition.

Paul Griffiths, of Arleston, wrote on the council’s planning portal that he “strongly” objects to the whole development.

“As a local resident, the fields and woodlands should be protected as one of the last remaining green spaces locally.

“Telford is already over developed and this site should be used for agriculture not a solar site, there are plenty of industrial units being built with no solar farms on the roofs etc.”

He added: “I will oppose this plan to every end of the law.”

The Steerway Solar Farm site and surrounds. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Jason Hiscocks of Bridgnorth said: “Nothing will ever convince me that covering fields with metal, glass and plastic is worth it to achieve the insane Net Zero dream.

“Consulting public on matters concerning the size of road access junctions for this project is pointless. Total waste of time. The project will go ahead regardless.

“We were failed and let down badly on the initial project application. Don’t make it easy for the developers.”

He said he is supporting an original proposal for the road visibility “purely as a protest vote”.

Mark Williams, also of Arleston, wrote that he would “completely reject having this monstrosity on my door step”.

“Such a nice area to take a quiet walk, just to be ruined by a horrible solar farm.”

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the application following a period of consultation that ends on July 17.