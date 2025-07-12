Delight for Telford real ale brewer after signature pint goes on sale in House of Commons bar

This month, Shropshire firm Rowton Brewery saw its Ironbridge Gold ale go on sale at the Strangers Bar in Westminster, frequented by MPs and senior civil servants alike.

Founded in 2008, the Wellington-based company supplies pubs around the county including at its tap-house at The Pheasant on Market Street. But it will have enjoyed fewer more famous engagements than the Palace of Westminster, one of the world's oldest seats of government and an iconic UK attraction.

Director Steve Preston headed down to the capital as a guest of Telford MP Shaun Davies to see the firm's beer on sale in the House of Commons for the first time.

Shaun Davies MP pouring a pint at ‘Strangers’ Bar along with Steve and the team from Rowton Brewery

"Our trip to Westminster was such a memorable experience. We all enjoyed the guided tour, with the highlights being the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft and also being able to sit in the gallery to watch a debate live in the House of Commons," he said.

"Our excitement peaked when we got to the Strangers Bar and saw our Ironbridge Gold beer on the bar - and the day got even better when Shaun Davies offered to get a round in.

"Sitting on the terrace outside Westminster, overlooking the Thames, London Bridge and the London Eye drinking a pint of our real ale will be a memory our family will cherish for a long time to come.”

Steve Preston (right) with the Shropshire Star's Dan Morris

The brewer was voted Brewery Of The Year 2025 by Telford and East Shropshire CAMRA earlier this month.

Telford MP Shaun Davies said the chance to bring a "taste of Telford" to London was "surreal", adding that the firm was helping to "put the town on the map".

"We’re lucky to have some truly outstanding local businesses here in Telford and I’m proud to champion them whenever I can - it’s such an important part of putting our town on the map," he said.

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome a fantastic local brewery, Rowton, to the Houses of Parliament to serve their own beer. A huge thank you to Steve and the team for making the trip to Westminster. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

"It’s always a surreal and special feeling to bring a piece of Telford with me to work.”