Hundreds turn out for Wellington's Wrekin Eatin' food festival on scorching day of delicious delights
Hundreds of people turned out for the Wrekin Eatin' food festival on scorching day of delicious delights.
The event was held at Wellington Cricket Club for the second year running, with a packed line-up of producers, activities and entertainment for all ages.
The festival took place on Sunday (July 13) at the club's ground, with roasting temperatures on one of the hottest days of the year.
A host of local producers were present, along with food stalls, and live music in what organisers were describing as 'the biggest beer garden in Wellington for the day'.
As well as the more traditional entertainment the day also included a hot sauce competition run by Wellington firm 'Ledders Sauce Company'.
The competitors were challenged to eat eight hot dogs: seven loaded with Ledders Extreme sauce, made with Scotch Bonnet chillies; and one 'joker in the pack' topped with the firm's 'Reapers Revenge' - made with Scotch Bonnets and the notorious 'Carolina Reaper'.
Fittingly Wellington Cricket Club's own club captain Matthew Stinson was the winner - despite admitting that he was not a fan of hot food.
Anywhere up to 2,000 people turned out for the event, which had grown since its debut last year.
Club secretary David Ross said they were delighted with the way it had gone, and that it had "exceeded expectations".
He said: "We were really pleased. It was a super event, everyone seemed to have a really good time and we have had some great feedback."
Mr Ross said the atmosphere throughout the day had been great.
He said: "There were lots of families and kids there enjoying themselves during the day and the afternoon and then you had the older crowd for the evening with live music."
Mr Ross said they would now be looking ahead to next year, hoping to continue the event's success.
He said: "We will be looking to go even better next year because I think there is a real opportunity for a food festival in Wellington using local suppliers."
Mr Ross thanked the volunteer team which had helped with the event, along with Wellington Rotary Club which had helped supervise the bouncy castles on the site.
Any organisations interested in being involved in next year's event can e-mail events@wellingtoncc.co.uk.