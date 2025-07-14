Driver involved in Telford crash dies - police seek witnesses

The crash occurred shortly after midday on Saturday (July 12) on Turreff Avenue in Donnington.

West Mercia Police said that a man driving a Peugeot 107 which crashed had died.

A spokesman for the force urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.

He said: "Shortly after midday on Saturday, July 12, a Peugeot 107 collided with fences and a parked car on Turreff Avenue in Donnington.

"The driver of the Peugeot, an 83-year-old man, sadly died. Nobody else was injured.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or of the car in the minutes before it.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Lister on 07814 057341 or daniel.lister@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 210 of July 12."