Drink driver admits 'stupid mistake' after getting behind wheel following row
A drink driver told magistrates that he had made a stupid mistake after he went behind the wheel after a row with his girlfriend.
By David Tooley
Thomas Allen, of Regis Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Qashqui on the A464 Holyhead Road in Shifnal with an alcohol reading of 68 when the legal limit is 35.
Prosecutor Sara Beddow said a police mobile patrol in the town at 1.15am on August 3 had spotted the 43-year-old 'slowing down and speeding up several times and crossing the white line.'
She added that Allen was of previous good character and he had co-operated with the police.