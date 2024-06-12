Your chance to own one of the most eye-catching barn conversion in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The five-bedroom Dutch Style Barn Conversion in Shifnal has been put up for sale for £875,000.

Being sold by Balfours in Ludlow, the estate agent says the property has sensitively been crafted to meet the individual nature of the area and configured to maximise space and comfort.

The dutch style barn conversion in Coalport

The Dutch Barn at Coalport benefits from an open-plan living area, snug, study and utility on the ground floor, plus five bedrooms on the first floor including two with en suite facilities and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has access to a terrace, giving views right across the valley. The property benefits from a cart style garage and sits within a 0.86 acre garden.

The dutch style barn conversion in Coalport

The property, which is open plan, is in a current sought after location, Balfours say.

For more information visit: balfours.co.uk/