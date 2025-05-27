Trysull and Seisdon WI enjoy art workshop

Clare did a degree in Art and Illustration followed by a teaching degree. She taught art at Abraham Darby school until 2017 when she was made redundant. She then decided to run her own classes and hired a room in the Red House, Albrighton. These were so popular that she now also teaches art classes in Shifnal and Perton.

Picasso is known for cubism, which shows more than one viewpoint of a subject in one picture.

Clare handed us a sheet of paper and a dice. On the paper were six different shapes for faces, eyes, noses and mouths. We rolled the dice and whatever number came up we drew one of the corresponding shapes. After that we could add hair, ears and earrings, a necklace, hat or anything else we wanted. When we had drawn four faces, we chose our favourite and did a larger version and added colours to it. When we finished, Clare chose a winner, Val Westwood. Clare had made it a really fun way to learn how to do this style of art.

Clare with our Picasso drawings