'The calm and purposeful ethos allows pupils to flourish' - Specialist school praised in glowing Ofsted report

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited 'Options Higford', based at Higford Hall southeast of Telford, between April 29 and May 1. The school provides for children and young people between the ages of five and 19.

The inspectors have graded the school 'Good' in all areas and deemed that it meets the independent school standards.

A report published on May 21 praised leaders and staff at Options Higford for their support of youngsters and said the school is "ambitious for pupils".

It said that leaders and staff are "committed" to ensuring that pupils learn a broad range of subjects and are prepared for the next stage of their education.

Inspectors added that the school's therapy dog, named Toodles, helps to manage pupils' emotions. Staff are also said to know the pupils well, and Ofsted said they take time to get to know their likes and dislikes, and what they can and can't do.

Options Higford at Higford Hall near Shifnal. Picture: Google

The report concluded by saying that staff are "proud" to work at the school. Inspectors described one staff member calling the school their "happy place".

The Ofsted report said: "At Options Higford, pupils are happy and enjoy learning. Positive relationships with staff ensure pupils are safe and well cared for.

"Staff know individual pupils well. They are well trained to support pupils to manage their behaviour and to engage with their learning.

"Embedded routines support pupils throughout the school day and in lessons. This helps to establish a calm and purposeful ethos, which allows pupils to flourish. The school has high aspirations for pupils.

"The school’s curriculum prioritises a therapeutic approach, as well as academic support so that pupils settle quickly. Staff know and understand the individual needs of pupils in detail and ensure that they achieve well.

"The school has prioritised pupils’ communication and interaction skills so that all pupils can communicate their wishes and feelings. For example, at lunchtime, the school uses a range of ways that pupils can choose their lunch, such as talking menus and picture cues.

"The school therapy dog, called ‘Toodles’, is a key support for pupils. He is used well to help reduce pupils’ anxiety and help them to manage their emotions. He clearly brings joy to the pupils at the school."

The full report can be read here.