Simon Lee Morris, aged 46, was found dead at St Andrew's churchyard in his home town of Shifnal on October 31, a coroner heard.

Wolverhampton-born Mr Morris was identified by his driving licence, the hearing at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard on Tuesday.

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told that there were no suspicious circumstances about the death and he adjourned the full inquest to be held on February 9, 2023.