Watch: Talented Shrewsbury teen lived the dream singing on stage at Alderfest - headlined by Toploader, Pixie Lott and Ella Henderson
A talented teen singer from Shropshire performed in front of more than 5,000 people at a festival headlined by pop royalty including Toploader, Pixie Lott, Artful Dodger and Ella Henderson.
Plus
Published
Liv Harris, from Underdale in Shrewsbury, charmed the crowd at Alderfest with a series of dance bangers and soulful covers.
The 15-year-old won the chance to take to the stage and perform a 30-minute set when she won a competition run by the organisers for a local artist to get a slot in the line-up.
She picked up the most votes in the social media poll and sang just before Toploader, most famous for their smash hit Dancing In The Moonlight.
The band’s singer Joseph Washbourn was full of praise for Liv.