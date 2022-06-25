Notification Settings

Party-goers enjoy fun and sun in Shifnal at first carnival in three years

By Paul JenkinsShifnalPublished: Comments

This weekend people in Shifnal got the chance to enjoy the town carnival for the first time in three years.

The Tern Valley Vintage tractor team were on parade
The carnival - which always takes place on the last Saturday in June - has been cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, so townsfolk were keen to come out and play and enjoy the stalls, a fun-fair and other attractions.

It has been running since 1957 with the aim of bringing people in Shifnal together and welcoming visitors to the town. Floats arrived at the Admiral's estate around 1pm with the judging taking place at 1.30 and then the parade went through the High Street and to the village hall where prizes were awarded.

The delay in the carnival returning also meant a shuffle round of the carnival queens with a number of them dropping out. Lily Law was crowned queen on the day, with princess Jessica Shinton.

The two attendants for the queen were Faith Nolan and Zara Gregory, and two attendants for the princess Isabelle Gee and Lexi Garbett.

Carnival committee chair Sarah Richards said: "It was great to see the carnival returning to Shifnal this year - we work hard all year round to raise funds to put it on and we have missed staging it for the last two because it really does bring the community together.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

