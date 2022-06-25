Party-goers enjoy fun and sun in Shifnal at first carnival in three years

The Tern Valley Vintage tractor team were on parade

The carnival - which always takes place on the last Saturday in June - has been cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, so townsfolk were keen to come out and play and enjoy the stalls, a fun-fair and other attractions.

It has been running since 1957 with the aim of bringing people in Shifnal together and welcoming visitors to the town. Floats arrived at the Admiral's estate around 1pm with the judging taking place at 1.30 and then the parade went through the High Street and to the village hall where prizes were awarded.

The delay in the carnival returning also meant a shuffle round of the carnival queens with a number of them dropping out. Lily Law was crowned queen on the day, with princess Jessica Shinton.

The two attendants for the queen were Faith Nolan and Zara Gregory, and two attendants for the princess Isabelle Gee and Lexi Garbett.