20 more fantastic pictures of Bike4Life 2025 as 'over the moon' organisers praise the successful ride out festival

Thousands of motorcyclists roared through Shropshire on Sunday for the popular annual event that supports the crucial and life-saving work of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The event saw a 26-mile convoy of more than 3,500 motorbikes ride from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to the home of the Bike4Life Festival at Weston Park near Shifnal.

Bike4Life 2025. On stage (right) is former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty MBE

Now in its 13th year, the charity ride-out has grown to become one of the UK’s most popular and biggest ride-outs and bike festivals, and is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Large crowds gathered on bridges to cheer along and wave to motorcyclists, while there was endless entertainment at Weston Park with live music, motorbike displays, food and drink and a range of motorcycle and lifestyle vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Bike4Life at Weston Park near Shifnal. Pictured: Will Marrington (left) and Elkie Lewis

Head of fundraising and engagement at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Emma Wood, was over the moon with the event's success, and hopes it will equal or better the record-breaking event last year that raised £132,700.

She said: "It has been fantastic. There were a few rain clouds around in the morning, but that hasn't dampened anybody's spirits.

Bike4Life at Weston Park near Shifnal. Maisie Morris (centre) and the WSMBA Shropshire Chapter

"Bikers are a hardy bunch, and they turned out in good numbers. We had more than 3,000 bikes for the ride out in Shrewsbury, and then even more turned out at Weston Park. It has been absolutely fantastic.

"It is great to see so many people come together to support the charity, raise awareness of bike safety, and to also see families having a nice day out. Fortunately, the weather was kind to us.

Bike4Life at Weston Park near Shifnal. Pictured are police officers who escorted the convoy of motorcycles

Bike4Life at Weston Park near Shifnal. Pictured is critical care paramedic Rich Apps

"People go to great lengths with their dressing up, it is just great to see all of the bikes in procession."

Seven-year-old former patient, Rory Brown, from Stoke-on-Trent, waved off the convoy. The youngster was treated by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity personnel after falling off his motocross bike in an accident in September last year.

Bike4Life at Weston Park near Shifnal. Pictured (left to right) is Mark Smart, Beth Vieggas and Matt Morris

Gillian Paul (left) who said she was saved by the Midlands Air Ambulance last year with Anthony Paul

Several celebrity bikers featured in Sunday's event, including one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time, Carl Fogarty MBE, and dancer, DJ, media personality and member of the rock bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape, Bez.

Head of fundraising and engagement, Emma, expressed her gratitude to those who participated and attended the event and said it has been great to see Bike4Life go from strength to strength.

The Red Devils (left to right) Errol, Asa and Joey Wolvo

"The event is definitely growing," she added. "We had our biggest ever year last year in terms of numbers and fundraising. We are hoping that this year, at the very least, will equal that.

"We moved the festival venue to Weston Park last year, and that has helped us grow even more.

"We are really pleased with how it has progressed from when it started 13 years ago to what it is now, which is one of the biggest ride-outs in the country.

"We are just hoping that this year is at least as successful as last, and judging by the numbers, we are really pleased with how it has gone."We are constantly bowled over and amazed at the support we get, and we are so grateful for it.

"We are nothing without the local people who support us, we are a charity for the community that is by the community. We need their support, so it is brilliant to see people come together for events like this.

Pictured (left to right) is Stephen Mason, Kerry Penn-Ashman, Mike Andrews and Ian Lock of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

"It is local people and local organisations that fundraise for us that make our missions possible. We have to raise in excess of £60 million a year, every mission costs us £3,000 in the helicopter, so events like this help us keep our helicopters in the skies and our paramedics providing the life-saving care that local people constantly rely on."