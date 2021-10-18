Shifnal school given a helping hand to learn French

Shifnal Primary School has received the donation from the town’s twinning association.

It sponsored and co-designed a modern languages passport with the intention of helping guide and record pupils’ learning of French.

The passport spells out the skills and content for the full range of topics on the national curriculum.

Pupils are able to tick off their accomplishments and the teacher then confirms the learning by providing an official school stamp in the passport for each stage.

The teacher in charge of the French curriculum, Mrs Jones, provided information to a member of the Twinning Association committee.

Every child in Key Stage 2 at Shifnal Primary School has been presented with a passport, printed by Badger’s printers, and funded by the Twinning Association.

The project marks a continuation of the Shifnal and Machecoul St Même Association’s twinning arrangement.

A spokesman for Shifnal Twinning Association said: "With more than 30 years of friendship, the partnership continues to expand. Pupils have developed welcome posters over recent years, displayed in shops and noticeboards and information, in French of local attractions.

"The Shifnal Male Voice Choir has become a corporate group member of the association, and plans are afoot to arrange fixtures between the Shifnal and Machecoul table tennis teams.

"French youth associations have visited, and based their visit in Shifnal. Every club and society in Shifnal and area is more than welcome to develop links with corresponding clubs in France, whether they be youth or adult associations.

"The Shifnal Twinning Association will be more than happy to broker such arrangements.