Menu

Advertising

Man admits having a knife in incident near Shifnal

By Rob Smith | Shifnal | Crime | Published:

A man has admitted to having a knife in an incident in 2018.

Neil Cornelius Shevlin, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of affray and one of having a bladed article on Wednesday, the day he was due to go on trial.

It relates to an incident at Village Road in Norton, near Shifnal, on October 4 of 2018.

Shevlin will be sentenced for the offences he pleaded to on February 21.

Judge Anthony Lowe had been due to hear the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Crime News Shifnal Telford Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News