Man admits having a knife in incident near Shifnal

Neil Cornelius Shevlin, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of affray and one of having a bladed article on Wednesday, the day he was due to go on trial.

It relates to an incident at Village Road in Norton, near Shifnal, on October 4 of 2018.

Shevlin will be sentenced for the offences he pleaded to on February 21.

Judge Anthony Lowe had been due to hear the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.