Man admits having a knife in incident near Shifnal
A man has admitted to having a knife in an incident in 2018.
Neil Cornelius Shevlin, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of affray and one of having a bladed article on Wednesday, the day he was due to go on trial.
It relates to an incident at Village Road in Norton, near Shifnal, on October 4 of 2018.
Shevlin will be sentenced for the offences he pleaded to on February 21.
Judge Anthony Lowe had been due to hear the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.
