Police also found hundreds of extreme pornographic images of animals in the possession of Simon Mark Harris, of Sandford, near Oswestry, when his devices were searched in 2017.

The 37-year-old was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, having been found guilty after a trial of three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and three counts of making indecent images of children.

The court heard that more than 650 extreme pornographic images of animals were found on a phone and a hard drive belonging to Harris, while he was also found guilty of making six indecent photographs of children. All of the charges cover a period between December 2012 and December 2017.