Concern for rough sleeper living metres away from M54 near Shifnal

A tent was discovered along with cooking equipment and furniture on the embankment alongside the M54 earlier this week.

Chairs, cutlery, a camp fire and a saw were found alongside the tent, which was tied up to nearby trees.

Shifnal Town Councillor and Rural ward representative Caroline Killen said it was not the first time rough sleepers had been known to occupy the area.

"I'm quite upset people are having to live like this," she said.

"It's the noise as well, how do they cope with the noise?

"You just want to help whoever is in there or around."

Councillor Killen said two people were known to be sleeping rough in the area last year.

She said: "We got told through a Shifnal Facebook page there were two different local lads, one was made homeless by his family and the other one, we're not really sure of his background, but there has been in the past a couple of rough sleepers with just the basics of a tent.

"I know people were checking on them and making sure they were OK. I know friends were offering for them to shower and bath and things which is nice."