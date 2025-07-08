Firefighters rush to tackle property fire in Shifnal caused by unattended cooking
Firefighters have rushed to battle a property fire in Shifnal.
By Geha Pandey
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Greenfields, Shifnal, at 11.36am today (Tuesday, July 8).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington stations, with an operations officer in attendance too.
Upon arrival, crews found a blaze involving burnt cooking left unattended.
Firefighters used a lock breaker before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.