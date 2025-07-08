Shropshire Star
Firefighters tackle blaze involving hedge that spread to building in Bridgnorth

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze that had spread to a building in Bridgnorth.

By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, at 5:22pm yesterday (Monday, July 7). 

Two fire engines were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations. 

Operations and hazmat officers were also in attendance.

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Firefighters extinguished a blaze in Bridgnorth yesterday. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving a hedge that had spread to a brick-built building. 

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus. 

The incident was declared under control by 6:07pm.

