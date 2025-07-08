Firefighters tackle blaze involving hedge that spread to building in Bridgnorth
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze that had spread to a building in Bridgnorth.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, at 5:22pm yesterday (Monday, July 7).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations.
Operations and hazmat officers were also in attendance.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving a hedge that had spread to a brick-built building.
Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident was declared under control by 6:07pm.