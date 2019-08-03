Classic Ibiza to return to Weston Park next year

Classic Ibiza was held at the venue at Weston-under-Lizard for the first time in July, and now organisers have announced the popular one-day festival will be held again on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and several live vocalists will perform again next year at the festival, which will be split into halves, both suitable for all ages.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions who organise Classic Ibiza, said: "Our debut at Weston was fantastic this summer. The set-list was great, the lasers and visuals were stunning, our amazing performers were on the money and the Weston crowd was incredible.

"However, we’re not ones to sit on our laurels, so we are already planning how to take the whole Classic Ibiza experience to yet another level.

“Over the winter we will be sitting down to review the set-list and we will be running our audience poll again on Facebook at Easter, where people can vote for their favourite tracks to be added to the programme.

"While there are some stone-cold classics that are a permanent fixture, we love to include some more up to date tracks, like we did this year with ‘Giant’, that we think will become future dance music anthems. In terms of our other plans, all I can say at this stage is watch this space."

Andrea Webster, marketing manager at Weston Park, said: “Classic Ibiza well and truly wowed the Weston audience and we are delighted that the show will be returning in 2020. We are busy putting together a wide range of options for concert-goers to stay on the estate next summer, from sleeping under the stars to snuggling up in the stately home.”

For more information about the event, visit classicibiza.co.uk, see @ClassicIbiza on Facebook, or call the event box office on 01283 841601.