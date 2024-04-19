Pop Idol winner Will Young to perform in Shropshire in 'intimate' show

The multi Brit Award winner, who shot to stardom by winning the first series of the hit ITV singing contest, will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on September 16 this year.

A theatre spokesperson said: "On sale next week! To celebrate his new album Light It Up, British pop star and actor Will Young is embarking on his most intimate tour yet.

"Enjoy an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation, as he channels the nostalgia of 80s pop with a modern, soulful touch!"

The 45-year-old became a household name when he won Pop Idol, earning legions of fans with his renditions of hits such as Ain't No Sunshine and Light My Fire.

He is also remembered for fighting his corner against "Mr Nasty", judge Simon Cowell, after the music mogul labelled one of his performances "average".

He launched his pop career with winning song Evergreen, which became the fastest selling single in the UK, before following it up with many hits including Leave Right Now and Your Game.

Young has also acted on stage, in film and on television, and has written books.

Tickets for his Shrewsbury show will go on sale to friends of the theatre next Wednesday, April 24 and on general sale next Friday, April 26.