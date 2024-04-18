Folk duo prepare for release of new album and Shrewsbury tour gig

Good Habits is composed of Bonnie Schwarz (cello and vocals) and Pete Shaw (accordion) and they are regularly seen in the county where they have family roots.

Bonnie and Pete were stranded in New Zealand during the pandemic and have had an eventful last year, performing at Glastonbury and at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. They have also been out to Australia and New Zealand again sharing their musical styles.

Good Habits will be releasing their "bold, reflective, and collaborative" folk album ‘Quarter-Life’ on April 26 before their promotional tour brings them to The Hive, in Shrewsbury, in May.

Pete said: "We're touring our new album that sees us collaborate with five female and non-binary folk artists from the UK scene.