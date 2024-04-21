Top band The K's pull out of Shrewsbury show as illness strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The K's, currently at number 3 in the album charts, had been due to play at Albert's Shed in the town tonight .

But the K's, currently riding high with their debut album I Wonder If The World Knows, announced on Saturday that they had been struck down by illness.

The band posted on Facebook: "We’re gutted to announce due to illness we have had to reschedule tomorrows show to 11th June.

"We will be back and better! We look forward to seeing you Shrewsbury."

They added that all original tickets will be valid for the show in June.

The venue, which had been looking forward to a top act coming to town, says that tonight's music will go on after some local acts stepped in.

A spokesperson for Albert's Shed said: "After some unfortunate cancellations we’ve had some local acts step in and save the day for this Sundays live music!

"Crunchy and punchy alt/rock 3 piece Little Ghost will be rocking the house with an energetic performance of home made bangers. With support from local Shed favourite Luke Poole who will be performing a set of originals that’ll make Elliot Smith feel jealous.

"Live music from 6, free entry, followed by Jam night."