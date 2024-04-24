Shrewsbury music event Loopfest gets £40,000 boost to help put artists on the map

The popular Loopfest event returns to Shrewsbury from Friday, May 3 to 5, giving talented local musicians a platform to showcase their ability in packed out town centre bars and pubs.

And now, thanks to a large cash injection, it won't be just the festival itself putting Shropshire talent on the map. That money will be used to help artists produce high quality live performance videos in a studio setting, giving them assets to promote themselves beyond just Shropshire.

Arts Council England has provided £40,000 towards the project.

Loopfest director Jamie Smith said: "For the last two years, we've been working towards making the Loopfest festival a sustainable entity that funds our work in the grassroots music sector. This grant will enable us to scale up our operations and really make an impact.

"We already know that our event has a significant cultural and economic impact on the region, and over the next two years, we'll establish Shrewsbury as a destination for live music fans. Enabling regional artists to flourish beyond the county will no doubt have people looking to see what wealth of up and coming talent we have performing here all year long."

The festival launched in September 2022 and was a major success, helping Shrewsbury town centre have its busiest day of the year.

The second Loopfest took place last July with an extended programme including a stage at Shrewsbury Castle and kids events.

Scops Arts Trust is providing £2,500 of funding towards the "family friendly" aspects of Loopfest.

A highlight of this year's festival will be the free entry 'Family Day' at Shrewsbury Castle on Saturday, May 4, from 11am to 4pm, featuring entertainment such as Magic Kev and the Junior Jungle Baby Rave.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, The Square will host the Orchestra of Objects, offering music-making workshops focused on sensory play.

Jamie added: "We're committed to creating an immersive and accessible event for all. As independent organisers, funded solely by four ticketed events at Shrewsbury Castle over the Loopfest weekend, the Scops Arts Trust grant has given us confidence knowing the project is headed in a direction that will positively impact the community for generations to come.

"With less than two weeks now until Loopfest 2024, we hope our local community get behind our vision, enjoy lots of free activities and show their support by picking up some tickets for one of our big events going on at Shrewsbury Castle. That way, we can continue to reinvest in our ethos of music for all."

Ticketed events at Shrewsbury Castle include:

* Friday, May 3 - The Futureheads (plus BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins, Adult Play & Passive Fix)

* Saturday, May 4 - Nubiyan Twist (plus Funky Cold Medina, Fight the Bear & Smoke Like a Fish)

* Sunday, May 5 (Matinee Show from 1pm) - Beardyman (plus Greysha & The Uptown Monotones)

* Sunday, May 5 (Evening Show from 5.30pm) - Dutty Moonshine Big Band (plus Zen Baseballbat & Mighty Vipers)

Tickets are available at ticketloop.co.uk.

For more details about Loopfest's community activities visit loopfest.co.uk/community.