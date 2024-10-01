First shop open in new-look Telford town as first phase of redevelopment wraps up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work to redevelop Oakengates town centre has hit an important milestone this week with the opening of its first store.

The ambitious project that is seeing the transformation of the 1960s shopping precinct began in autumn last year.

Dubbed the 'Theatre Quarter', work is underway to regenerate the area between the theatre and the Wakes, as well as parts of Limes Walk and Market Street.

In total, fourteen new shop frontages will be created, along with ten residential units and a new public space for hosting events and activities - including an enhanced market.

The first phase, which is seeing several units on Limes Walk transformed into new retail spaces with six residential units above is almost complete.

The British Red Cross opened their new, old home on Monday morning

One of the stores, a British Red Cross charity shop, opened the doors to its refurbished shop on Monday morning.

Manager, Jane Edwards, said she loved their "new, old home" - having moved back into the same unit they left last year while work was underway.

Inside the refurbished British Red Cross store in Oakengates

"We've come back home! I love, love, love it," said Jane. "It's absolutely huge, we've lost upstairs for storage but the shop is so large. We've had such positive comments from everyone, it's so spacious and clean and fresh.

"It's still a charity shop, but it's got a nicer feel to it. More boutique-ish. We're still us but on a much larger scale."

With the scaffolding finally down outside too, shoppers are getting their first look into new Oakengates.

The new-look Limes Walk

And according to the charity shop manager, shoppers are over the moon.

"The difference to Oakengates already is nuts," said Jane. "It really needed something doing to it, it was very tired, very 60s.

"A lot of people don't like change, but once they see how it looks they'll change their tune. It's got that wow factor - I don't think anyone was expecting this. It's really lovely. The street is looking beautiful."

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, said: “We’re delighted to see the first business, The British Red Cross, move into their new unit in Oakengates this week.

“This move is one of several business relocations during phase one of the Oakengates Theatre Quarter project which is transforming ground floor retail units and refurbishing 14 shop frontages to make Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers and increase footfall to the town’s high street.

“The redevelopment of Oakengates is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin project to transform other areas of the borough as well as Oakengates including Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

“It’s laying foundations for the future, bringing opportunities for people to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place they can be proud of.”