Firefighters battle blaze inside derelict building in Telford
Firefighters have battled a blaze inside a derelict building in Telford.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.20pm reporting a fire at a building on Stafford Road in Oakengates.
Two fire crews from Telford and Wellington fire stations rushed to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Crews arrived to find a fire within a derelict two-storey property.
Firefighters used hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was also used to make sure the scene was safe.
The fire was under control by 6.04pm.
A post by Amber Watch Wellington on Facebook pictured firefighters at the scene.
It said: "At 5.24pm we were alerted with colleagues from Telford Central to reports of a fire in Oakengates. The fire was located in a derelict two-storey property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."