Firefighters battle blaze inside derelict building in Telford

Firefighters have battled a blaze inside a derelict building in Telford.

By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.20pm reporting a fire at a building on Stafford Road in Oakengates

Two fire crews from Telford and Wellington fire stations rushed to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews arrived to find a fire within a derelict two-storey property.

Firefighters were called to a fire inside a derelict building in Telford. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington.
Firefighters used hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. 

A thermal imaging camera was also used to make sure the scene was safe. 

The fire was under control by 6.04pm.

A post by Amber Watch Wellington on Facebook pictured firefighters at the scene.

It said: "At 5.24pm we were alerted with colleagues from Telford Central to reports of a fire in Oakengates. The fire was located in a derelict two-storey property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

