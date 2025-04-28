Firefighters battle blaze inside derelict building in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.20pm reporting a fire at a building on Stafford Road in Oakengates.

Two fire crews from Telford and Wellington fire stations rushed to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews arrived to find a fire within a derelict two-storey property.

Firefighters were called to a fire inside a derelict building in Telford. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington.

Firefighters used hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to make sure the scene was safe.

The fire was under control by 6.04pm.

A post by Amber Watch Wellington on Facebook pictured firefighters at the scene.

