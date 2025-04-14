Van 'destroyed' in Telford fire in early hours of the morning
A van was “destroyed” in a fire in Telford in the early hours of this morning.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The blaze happened at Oldcroft, Oakengates. A fire investigation officer was on the scene to try and piece together what happened.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 1.17am on Monday, April 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.
“One van was destroyed by fire. Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.
One fire engine from Telford Central was sent to the scene.