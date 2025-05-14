The 23 most polluted roads in Telford and Newport ranked by air quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Air pollution has a significant impact on health. In fact, it now poses the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, according to Public Health England.

Long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as lung cancer.

It is therefore imperative to know what the air quality is like in your neighbourhood.

We have looked at the latest data available to show which roads in Telford and Wrekin have the worst recorded air pollution.

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) of 40 micrograms (µg)/m3.

However, only two were under the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.

The figures for the list below, which is ordered from most polluted to least, have been taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Telford & Wrekin Council. The data is from 2023.

Mill Bank, Wellington

Mill Bank, Wellington, has the worst air pollution levels according to 2023 statistics. Photo: Google

In 2023, the annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded in Mill Bank, Wellington, was 30.9 µg/m3, which is more than three times WHO's recommended limit. This is the highest figure recorded in Telford and Wrekin.

Watling Street, Wellington

In 2023, the annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded in Watling Street, Wellington, just outside the Swan, was 25.3 µg/m3.

Watling Street/Regent Street, Wellington

In 2023, the annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded at Watling Street/Regent Street, Wellington, was 23.8 µg/m3.

A41, near Newport

The A41 near Newport. Photo: Google

In 2023, the annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded at the A41 by Newport was 22.6 µg/m3, which is just double WHO's recommended limit.

Cockshutt Road/Station Hill, Oakengates