Telford nursery school set for a temporary move to bowling green pavilion

Plans have been revealed for Oakengates Nursery School, on Limes Walk, to move to Hartshill Park Pavilion.

The nursery is currently based in the Oakengates Theatre building which is due to be renovated – with work set to start next year.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for a temporary change of use of the Hartshill Park Pavilion site from a bowling green to a nursery school for five years.

Proposals also include the addition of two demountable buildings on the Hadley Road site and refurbishing the existing clubhouse.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council, which is the applicant, said: “The council is investing millions into Oakengates to support the regeneration of the town as part of the Oakengates Theatre Quarter project.

“Part of this work involves exciting plans to re-develop and upgrade Telford Theatre.

“The planning application for changes at Hartshill Park bowling green is to accommodate neighbouring Oakengates Nursery which will move from its current location.

“The plans aim to ensure that children have a dedicated space which is big enough for those currently attending as well as those who are likely to need a place in the near future.

“At this early stage, the costs for work have not yet been confirmed.”

It is proposed that the nursery will be open between 7.30am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Plans include alterations to existing pathways and the creation of hard and soft play areas.

As part of the application, a coal mining risk assessment has been submitted due to the site being within a ‘high risk’ mining area.

“Mine-entries are recorded close to the site boundary and the closest recorded mine-entry has not been remediated,” found the assessment.

“Very shallow mine-workings in several coal seams are likely to be present below the site.”

The assessment has a list of recommendations which includes a fence to be built along the site boundaries to ‘prevent persons from entering the higher risk mineshaft area’.

The assessment says that the fence ‘needs to be substantially extensive and high’ to prevent access to that area.

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2023/0896. Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on January 4.