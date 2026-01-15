Jobs boost for Newport as construction of 70-bed care home begins

Work has begun on the 70-bed care home on the site of the under-construction Sundew Court retirement village off the A41 at Newport.

Untold Living's retirement village is due to open in September this year, with the care home expected to open nine months later in June 2027.

The care home and the wider Sundew Court site will reportedly create 110 new jobs and bring more than £45m in new investment.

Leaders behind the scheme say Sundew Court will offer independent and supported living, while the care home will offer specialist dementia care and greater support for residents who require it as their needs change.