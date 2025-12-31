Newport pub plans car park extension to boost business
A pub in Newport is hoping to enhance its business with a car park expansion amid "very difficult trading conditions".
By Megan Jones
Published
Admiral Taverns has asked the local authority for permission to demolish one of the outbuildings at The Kings Head in order to expand its car park off Chetwynd Road, close to the junction with Forton Road.
If approved, a single-storey brick building to the rear of the pub would be demolished and the current car park resurfaced and expanded to include the site of the outbuilding.