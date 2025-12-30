Waterworks to close road in village near Newport for two days

Shrewsbury Road in Edgmond near Newport will be closed for two days in January so Severn Trent can carry out repair and maintenance works.

The closure will be in place from 8am on January 13 and 4pm on January 14.

Shrewsbury Road in Edgmond near Newport will be closed for two days in January so Severn Trent can carry out repair and maintenance works

The road will be closed between Edgmond Methodist Church the road's junction with High Street.

A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of the closure, pointing drivers in the direction of the B5062 and Chetwynd Road.

A full map of the diversion is available online at one.network