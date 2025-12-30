'A legacy that will long be remembered': Tributes paid to beloved Newport community figure who has died

St Andrews Church in Church Aston, near Newport, has announced the death of churchwarden Lesley Green, who died following a short illness on Sunday, December 28.

Lesley, who was the school business manager at Newport Junior School, was also recently recognised by Girlguiding Shropshire for her 40 years of volunteering.

A spokesperson for the church called Lesley "a dear friend" to the wider Newport community and said her loss would be "deeply felt" by many.

Lesley was recently recognised by Girlguiding Shropshire for her 40 years of service. Photo: Girlguiding Shropshire

They added: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Lesley Green, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, following a short illness.

"Due to her 40 year career at Newport Junior School and also as Guide Commissioner, there are few in Newport who do not know Lesley, or who have not experienced her warmth, friendliness and wisdom."

Newport Mayor, Councillor Thomas Janke also paid tribute to Lesley, stating that her community life would "leave a legacy that will be long remembered".

He said: "Lesley devoted over 40 years of her life to Newport Junior School, touching the lives of generations of children, families and colleagues.

"Her dedication, warmth and enthusiasm for education, music, worship and community life leave a legacy that will long be remembered.

"Beyond her work at NJS, Lesley was a devoted Christian and a valued member of St Andrew’s Church, Church Aston, where her faith, kindness and service to others were so evident.

"She will be missed, but her impact will never be forgotten."

A book of condolence will be available in church from Sunday, January 4 while the church is open daily from 10am until 3pm.