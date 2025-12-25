Jolly good job Newport! Santa's tour of town raises more than £9,000 for good causes

Newport Rotary Lite's Santa sleigh has been out over the Christmas period once again, visiting most neighbourhoods in Newport and nearby Edgmond, Lilleshall and Tibberton over 21 days.

The team also organised a number of static sleigh positions, including at Waitrose and Lidl, as well as The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton.

And this year, delighted residents have been digging deep for the club, which has now revealed that £9,368.31 has been raised by the initiative.

Santa having a well-deserved rest after the great success of Newport Rotary Lite's sleigh tour

In previous years, the funds raised by the tour have gone towards a new Community First Responder vehicle, 'community cuppa' sessions, a minibus for terminally ill children in Chernobyl, the Newport Foodbank, Ukrainian refugees and local Scouts and Rainbows groups.

Funds raised this year will go to local and Rotary good causes, including Severn Hospice.

Making the announcement, a spokesperson for the group said: "A special thank you to the almost 100 volunteers, who come from local community groups and businesses, Lite friends and family and new volunteers who are becoming friends. Without you all the sleigh could not go out.

"This year, astonishingly generous donations amounted to an amazing £9,368.31. Every penny will be going to local and Rotary good cases, including Severn Hospice."