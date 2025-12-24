Police are appealing for information on Kian, aged 15, after he was last seen in Newport at about 6.30am on Tuesday (December 23).

He is described as white and around 165cm (5ft 4in) tall with brown hair.

Kian, aged 15, has been reported missing from Newport. Picture: West Mercia Police

It is thought he may have travelled to Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.”