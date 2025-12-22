Police object to ‘calm’ Newport café-bar's plan to serve alcohol until 10pm seven days a week

Now a sub-committee of councillors will be called on to hear more when they sit to decide the application for Dragon Soul at the Nix Service Station in Forton Road.

The café-bar, which is “rooted in the biker culture” will be celebrating its second anniversary in February. It told Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing sub-committee that there has not been a single incident since it opened.

PC Steven Mellor, West Mercia Police licensing officer, has told the sub-committee that having longer opening hours to sell alcohol and provide more hours of live and recorded music, karaoke and comedy nights could increase anti-social behaviour.

PC Mellor, based at Malinsgate police station in Telford, wrote: “The applicant has applied to extend the opening hours, have live and recorded music, as well as karaoke and comedy nights.

“It is the belief of West Mercia Police that, for these reasons, there is a likelihood of increased anti-social behaviour in the locality.”

PC Mellor has also requested a list of conditions to be imposed in the event councillors do decide to allow the variation of hours.

Dragon Soul is currently allowed to sell alcohol, host live and recorded music, karaoke and themed parties.

The latest it opens is 10pm on Friday and Saturday only, with doors closing at 4pm on Sunday, 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

If successful, the business would be permitted to stay open, sell alcohol and provide entertainment from 9am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

Natalie Sereda, the premises licence holder, has told the council that Dragon Soul is a “calm, café-bar style venue serving a mature local community”.

“We have been operating for almost two years and during this time we have had no incidents, no complaints and no breaches of licence conditions.”

The council has been told that it does not operate as a late-night bar or youth-focused venue.

“Our customers are mainly aged 40+, 50+ and older, including many retired residents who value a quiet, friendly and socially supportive environment.

“We do not attract noisy groups and do not host activities associated with disorder.

“The extended hours will allow us to continue developing the evening social programmes that have become an important part of community life.”

Members of Telford & Wrekin Council’s night-time economy team have told their colleagues that they have no objections.

“The night-time economy team have not received any complaints regarding noise or breaching of the licence since they have been operating as a licence premises,” it writes.

The licensing sub-committee is set to meet at 10am on Thursday, January 8, at Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford.