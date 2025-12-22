Newport couple and 'best of friends' who married on Christmas Eve 1955 celebrate 70 years of marriage

This Christmas Eve, Christopher and Pamela Ward, who fell in love at first sight more than seven decades ago, will celebrate their Platinum Anniversary.

The pair, who are both from London but moved to Newport 28 years ago, met after Chris - now 92 - returned from Korea after carrying out his national service.

He had spotted Pam working in a news agents on Hampstead Heath high street, and plucked up the courage to go in, buy a small paint brush and ask her to the cinema.