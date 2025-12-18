'Expensive but necessary': Non-native trees in Newport cemetery to be replaced with hedgerow after wildlife audit
Several evergreen trees are to be felled at a cemetery in Newport to make way for a more environmentally-friendly hedgerow.
By Megan Jones
Newport Town Council is planning to replace the leylandii at the town's general cemetery with a native hedgerow and memorial trees, following recommendations from a biodiversity audit carried out by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.
A spokesperson for the town council said: "Leylandii are non-native, provide little benefit to wildlife, block light, damage soil quality, and offer poor nesting conditions for birds.