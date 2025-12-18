Shropshire Star
'Expensive but necessary': Non-native trees in Newport cemetery to be replaced with hedgerow after wildlife audit

Several evergreen trees are to be felled at a cemetery in Newport to make way for a more environmentally-friendly hedgerow.

By Megan Jones
Newport Town Council is planning to replace the leylandii at the town's general cemetery with a native hedgerow and memorial trees, following recommendations from a biodiversity audit carried out by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Leylandii are non-native, provide little benefit to wildlife, block light, damage soil quality, and offer poor nesting conditions for birds.

Newport Town Council is planning to replace the existing leylandii at Newport General Cemetery. Photo: Newport Town Council
